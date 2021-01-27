More sunshine and chilly Wednesday

Weather

More sunshine but plenty chilly Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: Skies will clear out as high pressure builds across southern Colorado. With Tuesday freshly fallen snow, however, high temperatures will only make it into the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold once again overnight with morning starts in the low and mid-teens Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Sunny skies and much milder temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper-50s and even a few low-60s on Friday. Friday night and Saturday morning there is snow in the forecast for the San Juan mountains while we stay dry here in southern Colorado.