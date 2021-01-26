Weather Alert: Accumulating snow Tuesday morning

Weather

Weather Alert: Snow will intensify across southern Colorado through the day Tuesday.

TODAY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 8 PM Tuesday night. The heaviest snow will fall through the late morning and early afternoon. Several inches of snow are possible.

TONIGHT: After 8 PM, snow showers will quickly come to an end. Clearing skies and very cold overnight with lows in the single digits Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds for more sunshine and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Highs by Friday will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.