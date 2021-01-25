Weather Alert: More snow Tuesday morning

Weather

Weather Alert: Bands of snow will continue to push east of Colorado Springs and Pueblo this morning. Our next storm system arrives tonight.

TODAY: Scattered snow showers will continue to impact southern Colorado today, with very little additional accumulations. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s Monday.

TONIGHT: Our next storm system arrives overnight into Tuesday morning. Models showing another round of heavy snow falling from Pueblo to Springfield starting as early as 6 AM Tuesday. That snow will gradually lift north into Colorado Springs by 8 AM Tuesday morning. The heavy snow will begin to taper off heading into the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Snow showers will linger into Tuesday afternoon before coming to an end Tuesday night. A dry and warmer forecast gets underway on Wednesday. Highs by week's end will climb into the mid and upper-50s.