Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Colder & Mostly Cloudy – 1/24/2021

Overview: Accumulating snow will likely fall over the ski resorts off and on for the next couple of days! We expect colder air, clouds, and a chance for a little light snow locally through early next week. The rest of the week should slowly warm and remain dry over eastern Colorado.

Today: Low lying areas are likely to remain buried under a blanket of low clouds for much of the day while the higher terrain may see some sun occasionally before scattered snow showers begin developing over the eastern mountains late. We’ll be colder and breezy at times today with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Tonight: Light accumulations of snow could fall over parts of eastern Colorado tonight into early Monday morning possibly leading to some slick travel, but it does not appear the snow will be particularly heavy for most areas. Low temperatures should fall into the teens and 20s.

Extended: Decreasing clouds and chilly on Monday with high temperatures only in the 30s. Another wave will probably bring a more widespread snow to the area Monday night into Tuesday with better chances for accumulating snow and impacts to travel over more areas through Tuesday morning. The area should dry out and begin to warm up through the end of next week. Mountain wave clouds could be thick on Thursday, and Friday will likely feature increasing wind.