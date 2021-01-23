Snowy Start to Next Week

Weather

Tonight: A cold front is currently pushing through the state which will have a drastic impact on high temperatures tomorrow, but little to no snowfall is expected along the I-25 corridor for this event. Low temperatures to 19 degrees in Colorado Springs and 21 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Fog will likely develop in El Paso and Pueblo counties and will slowly lift through the late morning hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the mid day hours with high temperatures only reaching 29 degrees in Colorado Springs and 32 in Pueblo. Scattered afternoon and evening snow flurries are possible but with minimal accumulation for most areas.

Extended: Moderate to brief heavy snowfall will impact the region Monday night and into Tuesday morning. There is quite a bit of model discrepancy with snowfall totals through this event. But it's possible some areas along the I-25 corridor including Colorado Springs could see 4-7" of snow accumulation by Tuesday afternoon. Make sure if you have plans to travel on Tuesday to stay up to date with the latest forecasts as we keep a close eye on this next system.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.