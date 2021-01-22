Mild Friday with mountain snow starting tonight

Weather

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures with mountain snow this weekend.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s and low-50s. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold Saturday morning with lows in the low and mid-20s. Snow in the mountains will develop and intensify overnight.

EXTENDED: Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures across the plains with highs in the low and mid-50s. Snow will continue in the mountains. Sunday afternoon will feature a chance for snow showers across the southeastern plains. Temperatures will be much colder on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s and low-40s. We will see another shot of snow coming in Monday night into Tuesday morning.