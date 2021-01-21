Sunny skies and mild Thursday

Weather

Mainly sunny and mild across southeastern Colorado today with highs in the low to mid-50s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy west of I-25 with mostly sunny skies to the east. High temperatures in and around Colorado Springs in the low-50s. Highs in the mid and upper-50s across the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows will fall into the low-20s Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow is in the forecast for this weekend. Heavy snow can be expected through the weekend in the San Juan mountains and the central mountains to the north. Scattered snow showers for Colorado Springs and Pueblo are possible Sunday. Accumulating snow will be possible along the I-25 corridor early next week.