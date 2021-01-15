Sunny, breezy, and mild Friday
Sunny skies, mild, and breezy for your Friday afternoon.
TODAY: Plentiful sunshine with high temperatures Friday in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will continue to be brisk with NW winds 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 30 mph. Winds gusting 50 to 60 mph across the far eastern plains.
TONIGHT: Increasing cloudy overnight as a weak system enters Colorado. Light snow can be expected for the central mountains, with just a small chance for an isolated snow shower along the I-25 corridor.
EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Saturday morning with a few isolated snow showers… then becoming partly cloudy Saturday afternoon. A quiet end to the weekend on Sunday. Snow is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday next week. This system looks to be stronger with accumulating snow early next week.
