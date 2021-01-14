Weather Alert: High winds through Thursday evening

Weather

Weather Alert: Strong winds gusting over 50 mph through Thursday evening.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and strong winds Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 30 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph. Cool temperatures Thursday with highs in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and windy overnight. And you can couple that with cold morning starts by sunrise Friday morning with overnight lows dropping into the teens.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and still breezy for Friday afternoon with NW winds at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Temps Friday will climb into the mid and upper-40s. Mountains snow showers can be expected Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Shower chances for the plains remain very low at this time. We will see a much better chance for rain and snow showers early next week Monday and Tuesday.