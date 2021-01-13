Warm and getting windy Wednesday afternoon

Weather

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and getting windy Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies ahead for your Wednesday afternoon. Very mild conditions ahead, with highs today topping out in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. Winds will also strengthen during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy tonight. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph overnight. Morning lows on Thursday will dip into the mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Cold air moves back into southern Colorado Thursday along with strong winds. Winds will continue to gust 50 to 60 mph during the day on Thursday. Highs will be much colder Thursday with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Seasonably cool temperatures ahead for the weekend with a small chance for showers Saturday afternoon and evening.