Sunshine and mild temps the next couple of days

Weather

Sunshine and mild temperatures the next couple of days.

TODAY: High pressure maintains control today with light winds and high temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds overnight. Morning lows will still be chilly, dropping into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and very mild temperatures ahead for Wednesday, with many areas seeing high temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s. Breezy to windy Wednesday night with gusts up to 35 mph. A cold front will drop temps by nearly twenty degrees on Thursday with highs in the low-40s. We're still tracking a small chance for scattered snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening.