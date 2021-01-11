Mainly sunny and warm into the mid-week

Weather

Sunny skies and warming temperatures through the midweek.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies by Monday afternoon with highs hitting the low to mid-40s. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds overnight. The Cold morning starts Tuesday with lows in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Our warming trend continues through Wednesday with highs topping out in the low and mid-60s Wednesday afternoon. A dry cold front will knock about ten degrees off of highs for Thursday. Our next shot at precip will come Saturday into Sunday.