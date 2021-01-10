Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Slick Start – 01/10/2021

Weather

Overview: After a chilly day today, next week looks warmer and dry with periods of clouds and wind.

Today: Any leftover snow showers over southern parts of our coverage area will end early. Slick roads, low clouds and patchy fog will remain for many areas this morning, but all areas will have decreasing clouds eventually. Expect a chilly afternoon with high temperatures only in the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and chilly with low temperatures in the single digits and teens for most areas.

Extended: We expect a warming trend to begin on Monday and continue through at least Thursday. We expect mountain wave clouds to filter the sun at times through the week, and occasionally we’ll have some wind, especially on Thursday. A shallow layer of colder air should sideswipe the area on Friday bringing some colder air and possibly a period of low clouds to parts of eastern Colorado. Saturday should be warmer and dry.