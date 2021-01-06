Sunshine but cooler Wednesday

Weather

Mainly sunny skies and cooler temperatures ahead for your Wednesday.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday with high temperatures in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with morning lows Thursday falling into the upper teens and low twenties.

EXTENDED: Sunny to partly cloudy and cool the next couple of days with high temperatures in the forties. We're looking at a chance for snow late Saturday morning through the afternoon and evening. Current model projections indicate just light accumulations for southern Colorado. We'll continue to fine-tune Saturday's forecast as we approach the weekend.