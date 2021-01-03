Skip to Content
Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Mild Afternoon – 1/3/2021

Overview:  We’re tracking a warming trend as we move into the workweek.

Today:  Partly cloudy, a little breezy at times and slightly warmer again with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, but the mountain valleys will fall into the single digits above and below zero.

Extended:  Monday could be slightly cooler, then a bit warmer again with increasing wind on Tuesday. A cold front will keep the wind going and possibly bring a little snow to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rest of the week looks cool and dry although there could be some flurries somewhere on Friday.

