Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – A Little Warmer – 1/2/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a warming trend as we move into 2021!

Today: Mostly sunny with some breezy pockets over and near the mountains and warmer high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for the plains with mainly 30s to near 40 for our local mountain communities; the mountains valleys will be colder.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the teens and 20 for most areas, but the mountain valleys will fall into the single digits above and below zero.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, a little breezy at times and slightly warmer again with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas.

Extended: Monday could be slightly cooler, then a bit warmer again with increasing wind on Tuesday. A cold front will keep the wind going and possibly bring a little snow to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rest of the week looks cool and dry although there could be some flurries somewhere on Friday.