Marty’s New Year Forecast! – Warmer Weekend Ahead – 1/1/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a warming trend as we move into 2021!

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a light breeze and low temperatures in the teens to around 20 for most areas, but the mountain valleys will fall into the single digits above and below zero.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with some breezy pockets and warmer high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for the plains with mainly 30s to near 40 for our local mountain communities; the mountains valleys will be colder.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, a little breezy at times and slightly warmer again with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas.

Extended: Monday could be slightly cooler, then a bit warmer again with increasing wind on Tuesday. A cold front will keep the wind going and possibly bring a little snow to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rest of the week looks cool and dry.