Weather Alert: Snow moves in Monday afternoon

Weather

Weather Alert Day: Mainly cloudy skies with snow developing into the afternoon and evening. Slick roads are possible overnight.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold Monday with afternoon highs in the low and mid-30s. Snow will develop Monday afternoon and evening along the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Snow will continue through midnight, and then taper off into snow showers as we head towards sunrise Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid-20s. Generally, one to three inches can be expected in Colorado Springs with higher amounts to the north and west in the higher elevations.

EXTENDED: Lingering snow showers to continue Tuesday afternoon, with very little in additional accumulations.