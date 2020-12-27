Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Breezy & Colder – 12/27/2020

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking an early week storm system that will bring wind, colder air, and for some areas at least a little snow.

Today: Breezy to windy at times and cooler with increasing clouds. We expect high temperatures will reach the 40s to lower 50s for most areas the plains with mainly 30s to lower 40s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of low cloud cover developing over low lying areas along and north of the Arkansas River towards dawn. Snow showers should develop over primarily higher mountain areas late. We expect low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s for most areas, but the mountain valleys will fall into the single digits.

Extended: Monday should be mostly cloudy and colder again with areas of light snow developing over mainly our local mountain communities and northern parts of our coverage area during the day. Some light accumulations of snow are possible around the Pikes Peak Region and over and near the Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains through early Tuesday morning. It appears this storm system will intensify too far to our northeast to bring more than spotty snow showers to the area on Tuesday, but most of us should expect some gusty wind. Wednesday and Thursday look dry and cool, but New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could feature at least a little more snow.