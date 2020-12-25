Beautiful Weekend, Snow Chances Next Week

Weather

Tonight: Remaining mostly clear overnight with light winds and low temperatures to 29 degrees in Colorado Springs and 24 in Pueblo.

Saturday: The ridge of high pressure across the intermountain west will stay in place through the day, bringing plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to Colorado. Highs to 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 62 in Pueblo.

Extended: Cooling with increasing clouds for Sunday as an approaching cold front is bringing a weather pattern shift. Highs back into the 30s to start next week with snow chances developing by late Monday night.

