Marty’s Wednesday Evening Forecast – Decreasing Wind – 12/23/2020

Overview: The wind should gradually subside the next couple of days and we expect warmer weather through Christmas. Next week will be cooler and windier with another chance for snow.

Tonight: After some clouds and a few flurries this evening we expect a mostly clear sky with gradually decreasing wind tonight. We expect low temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens for most areas, but the mountain valleys will fall well below zero.

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Sunny with less wind for most areas, but there will still be enough wind in some areas to put a chill into the air even though afternoon high temperatures will be a little warmer with 40s and 50s for most areas; the high mountain valleys will be cooler.

Extended: Partly cloudy and warmer for Christmas Day and Saturday. The wind could pick up over some areas late Saturday as another cold front approaches the area. There will probably be some snow over the high-country Saturday night, and possibly some brief snow showers over our local mountain areas, but right now this system doesn’t look very likely to bring significant snowfall to our area. Sunday and Monday look breezy and cooler under a partly cloudy sky, but some areas of low cloud cover could develop over the plains at times. The wind will increase on Tuesday as a stronger storm system takes shape over the area, and it appears possible that a period of wind driven snow could develop over much of the area starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday.