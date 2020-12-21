Mild temperatures Monday and Tuesday… cold Wednesday

Weather

Unseasonably mild temperatures through Tuesday afternoon. Much colder temperatures arrive Wednesday.

TODAY: High pressure will maintain control of our weather through Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy, very mild, and breezy Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches southern Colorado. Scattered snow showers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Much colder Wednesday with high temps in the low and mid-30s.

We will see a gradual warming trend heading into Christmas Day with highs rebounding into the low-50s.