High Wind Warnings on I-70 Sunday

Tonight: High Wind Warnings are in effect overnight and through the day Sunday west of Denver as gusts will reach over 70mph. If you plan on going up to the high country, get ready for some very strong winds. The I-25 corridor will stay relatively calm during this period with low temperatures to 19 degrees in Colorado Springs and 18 in Pueblo under mostly clear skies.

Sunday: The winds will continue to be an issue till the evening hours for mountainous areas. But valley locations below 6500 feet will deal with maximum gusts of 30mph, that includes Colorado Springs. High temperatures will push to 50 in El Paso County and slightly warmer along HWY 50.

Extended: This trend of sunshine and above average temperatures remains in place through Tuesday. Tuesday night and into Wednesday a strong cold front is forecast to push through the state. This looks like a relatively dry system for much of central/southern Colorado, although winds will likely turn gusty for much of the area in addition to plummeting temperatures. Just something to keep an eye on for now.

