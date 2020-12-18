Snow showers Friday, warming trend this weekend

Weather

Mainly cloudy and cold Friday with scattered snow showers and very little accumulating snow.

TODAY: Scattered snow showers and cold Friday. Accumulation will generally amount to less than one inch of snow. The higher terrain mountains west of Colorado Springs may pick up an inch or two of snow. Highs today will be in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Skies will begin to clear Friday night and snow showers will come to an end. Frigid temperatures can be expected by sunrise Saturday morning.The forecast morning low for Colorado Springs is 13 and 14 for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Dry weather heading into the weekend and a warming trend is underway. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid and upper-40s. Highs by Monday will peak in the mid and upper-50s.