Tracking snow showers for Friday

Weather

Partly cloudy skies and seasonably mild temperatures Thursday. A chance for snow showers on Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny with increasing cloud cover Thursday evening. High temperatures today will top out in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the low-20s. Light to moderate snow will move into the mountains overnight with a chance for snow showers along the I-25 corridor by Fridy morning.

EXTENDED: Cloudy skies and snow showers can be expected through Friday afternoon and evening. Skies will begin to clear by Friday night. Dry and partly cloudy for the weekend ahead with highs in the mid and upper-40s Saturday and Sunday. Winter officially arrives on Monday along with the warmest temperatures over the next seven days.