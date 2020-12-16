Sunny skies and milder temps Wednesday

Weather

More sunshine and lighter winds for the midweek. A small chance for snow showers Friday morning.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and milder temperatures ahead to Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out in low and mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight temperatures. Morning lows on Thursday will range from the single digits to the teens.

EXTENDED: A sunny start to the day Thursday with increasing clouds heading into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid and upper-40s again Thursday afternoon. A weak system will bring a chance for snow showers overnight into Fridya morning. Temps will also be five to ten degrees cooler coming up Friday afternoon. Dry and mild heading into the weekend Saturday and Sunday.