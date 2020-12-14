Snow in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Weather

Increasing clouds and a chance for snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Increasing cloudy cover and cold Monday. We're dry for most of the day with snow not starting to fall until later this evening. Highs will top out in the upper-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: After 6 pm Monday night snow chances are going up, and the snow begins to fill-in across the plains heading overnight into Tuesday morning. Most areas will see the possibility of 1" to 2" of snow with pockets of possibly 3" to 4" of snow from Colorado Springs and Pueblo and areas east towards the Kansas border. 2" to 4" inches are possible in the mountains to our west.

EXTENDED: The snow will rapidly come to an end by late Tuesday morning. Clearing skies and low temperatures Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will warm slightly Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing into the mid and upper-40s.