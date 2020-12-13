Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Slick Start, Chilly Day – 12/13/2020

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking fast moving systems that will keep the air cooler this week and bring us chances for at least some light snow occasionally.

Today: Many areas received enough snow to make for slick travel this morning. Any snow still falling over the southeastern corner of the state will end early, then clearing and cool with high temperatures only in the 30s for most areas.

Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. The Geminid Meteor Shower should peak over the next couple of night and will best be viewed after midnight, but if you choose to partake in that fun know that it'll be chilly tonight with low temperatures in the teens for the plains with single digits and teens for the mountains and southern valleys.

Extended: Warmer and breezy at times on Monday with a chance for light snow developing late in the day into Monday night. We expect partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, then increasing clouds on Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday should be a little warmer, but colder air will return late Friday into Saturday, possibly bringing another chance for light snow to at least parts of the area.