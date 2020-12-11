Weather Alert: Snow bands develop Friday afternoon

Weather

Alert Day: Unsettled weather and cold through the weekend.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy skies and snow showers into Friday afternoon and evening. Where bands of snow set up, a quick couple of inches of snow are possible through the Friday evening commute. Snow showers will come to an end later Friday night.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold overnight with morning lows falling into the teens overnight.

EXTENDED: The second wave of energy will impact the region starting on Saturday afternoon with several inches of snow possible in the mountains west of Colorado Springs. For Colorado Springs and much of southeastern Colorado, snow can be expected late Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning. Snow will come to an end late Sunday morning with clearing skies for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the upper-40s and low-50s on Monday.