today at 8:03 am
Published 7:48 am

Weather Alert: Snow in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning

12-10 highs

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and much cooler for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Isolated late-day showers are possible.

TONIGHT: Snow likely after 8 tonight and overnight into the Friday morning commute. Expected snowfall amounts are light along the I-25 corridor with one to two inches of snow possible, and higher amounts west into the higher terrain. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid-30s... along with lingering snow showers Friday afternoon.

EXTENDED: Much colder temperatures as we make our way through the weekend with morning lows Saturday and Sunday in the upper teens and low-20s.  A second wave of energy will bring another shot for a few snow showers Saturday night. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid and upper-30s.

Local Forecast / State Forecast

Sam Postich

Sam is a weekend meteorologist for KRDO. Learn more about Sam here.

