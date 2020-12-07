A magnificent Monday with sunshine and mild temperatures

Weather

High pressure in control for the next couple of days with plenty of sunshine and very mild temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the low and mid-60s. The average high for Colorado Springs now sits at 42 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: High pressure maintains control over our weather through Thursday with afternoon high in the mid-60s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds and the start of a cooling trend. Much colder Friday and for the weekend with a small chance for a few snow showers.