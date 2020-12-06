Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Mostly Sunny & Warm – 12/6/20

Weather

Overview: An area of high pressure will bring dry and warm weather to the area for the next several days. Later in the week some colder air should move over the state.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few breezy pockets at times and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will be considerably colder again.

Extended: We’ll remain mostly sunny and warm through Wednesday with just some breezy pockets here and there until late Wednesday when the wind will likely pick up over more areas. Thursday will feature more clouds, wind, and colder air, but right now it appears we’ll stay dry. Friday and Saturday will be windy and colder (especially Saturday), and while most of the precipitation with the late week cold front looks to stay to our northeast, there is a slight chance some areas will receive a little snow by late in the day or Friday night into Saturday.