Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Cooler & Hazy – 10/3/2020

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a cooler start the weekend, but a warm week ahead!

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with some areas of haze. High temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s for most areas although some of our local mountain communities might hover in the 50s for much of the day.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will cool into the 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and warmer with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the plains and southern valleys, mainly 60s to lower 70s for the mountains.

Extended: The work week looks warm and dry with periods of wind and haze. Expect warm afternoons with 70s and 80s for the plains with 60s and 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys. The nights will remain crisp with low temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for the plains, 30s to lower 40s for the mountains. At times the air may be hazy, and the dry, warm conditions could result in fire weather concerns for some.