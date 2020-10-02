Partly cloudy and mild Friday with areas of smoke and haze

Weather

Partly cloudy and mild Friday afternoon with periods of smoke and haze.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine for Friday afternoon, but winds aloft may usher in periods of smoke and haze from fires burning north of Denver. Forecast high temperature for Colorado Springs Friday is 76 degrees… and a forecast high of 81 for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a little chilly heading towards sunrise Saturday morning. Morning lows will dip into the upper-30s and low-40s overnight.

EXTENDED: The forecast is dry heading down the road… with no precipitation in the forecast over the next five to seven days. A quiet weekend with high temps in the upper-60s and low-70s Saturday, so slightly cooler. Afternoon highs will climb a few degrees on Sunday into the mid-70s and low-80s.