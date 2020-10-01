Cooler Thursday, smoke possible Friday morning

Weather

Mainly sunny and a little bit cooler for your Thursday… with again areas of smoke and haze.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine ahead, but by the evening we may once again be contending with thicker smoke filtering into the Pike Peak region. Forecast high temperatures will be in the upper-60s for Colorado Springs and the low-70s around Pueblo.

TONIGHT: The high resolution smoke model is indicating that denser areas of smoke will drift into southern Colorado by sunrise Friday morning. Morning lows will fall into the low-40s overnight.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will teeter-totter over the next several days. The forecast is still dry through the weekend with mainly sunny skies. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper-60s to the low and mid-70s.