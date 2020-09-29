Sunny and warm Tuesday, briefly cooler Thursday.

Weather

Sunny skies and warm temperatures the next two days, with a brief cool off Thursday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and warm Tuesday afternoon with light winds. Highs will top out in the upper-70s for Colorado Springs and the lower-80s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool temperatures again tonight with morning lows Wednesday in the mid and upper-40s.

EXTENDED: Another warm day Wednesday with highs again in the low-80s. A quick hitting and dry cold front will move across southern Colorado on Thursday, this will drop temperatures by about ten degrees. Temperatures will quickly warm as we head into the weekend with highs back into the upper-70s and low-80s. Chances for precipitation remain very low.