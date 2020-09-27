Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Cooler! 9/27/2020

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a much cooler week ahead!

Today: Breezy and much cooler with increasing clouds and a slight chance for some spotty rain showers (maybe even a few snowflakes over the mountains) this afternoon. We'll likely be hazy a times with high temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s for most areas, then colder under or near any showers.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for scattered, and generally light rain showers over the plains, and rain and/or snow showers over the higher terrain along and west of I-25 this evening. The air will cool to near or below freezing on the higher terrain along and west of I-25, while the air temperature over lower elelvations in eastern Colorado should hover in the middle 30s to near 40.

Extended: Monday will start out a bit chilly, but the afternoon sky should be mostly clear and the air crisp and cool. The workweek looks fall-like with a mostly sunny sky and mild afternoons with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo; the nights should be clear and crisp. Enjoy!