Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Record Warmth – 9/26/2020

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking more record heat to start the weekend, but a much cooler week ahead!

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times this afternoon with record breaking heat again. The combination of heat, dry air, and wind will result in conditions becoming favorable for the spread of wildfires over and near the mountains in the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo and Fremont Counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Waring starting at 11:00 AM and lasting until 8:00 PM for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Teller and Park Counties, as well as for the San Luis Valley. High temperatures will reach the 90s to near 100 for the plains with 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will cool into the 30s again.

Sunday: Breezy and much cooler with increasing clouds during the afternoon. There is a slight chance for some spotty rain showers over and near the mountains late. High temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s for most areas.

Extended: It is possible that some scattered rain and/or snow showers could develop over and near the mountains Sunday night, but right now precipitation looks pretty spotty and generally light. By Monday morning the air should have cooled below freezing on the higher terrain along and west of I-25. The workweek looks, well, fall-like! We expect mostly sunny, mild afternoons all week with temperatures generally in the 60s and 70s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo; the nights should be clear and crisp. Enjoy!