Record warmth possible Friday

Weather

Mainly sunny skies and very warm temperatures the next two days.

TODAY: Sunny and warm for Thursday with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: A quiet Thursday evening with clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows will dip into the low-50 by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Possible record breaking warmth ahead for Friday. The forecast high of 91 for Colorado Springs would eclipse the current record high temperature of 87 that was set back in 1998. The forecast high for Pueblo Friday is 96 and the record high for Pueblo is 97 and was also set in 1998. A stronger cold front will usher in cooler temperatures next week Tuesday and Wednesday.