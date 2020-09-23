Unseasonably warm the next couple of days

Weather

Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday with a warming trend through Friday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds. Chances for precipitation remain very low over the next couple of days. High temperatures Wednesday will climb into the low and mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy overnight with morning lows in the low to mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and unseasonably warm heading towards the weekend. Highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s Thursday and Friday. High temps will be slightly cooler this weekend with a more significant cooling trend coming by Tuesday next week.