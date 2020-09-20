Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – A Little Less Smoke? – 9/20/2020

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking smoke, warmth, and only slight chances for rain next week.

Today: Partly cloudy, hazy, and becoming breezy with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains; 70s for our local mountain communities. Like Saturday, there could be a few sprinkles over the mountains, but again, we aren’t expecting much precipitation anywhere.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s for the plains with 40s over our local mountain communities; some of the high mountain valleys will cool into the 30s again.

Extended: Much of the week will likely feature hazy conditions due to smoke from the wildfires. A weak cold front will slip over the plains on Wednesday, but the air behind only looks to be a few degrees cooler. Rain chances don’t look great although we cannot entirely rule out isolated, brief showers on occasion, mainly over and near the mountains. If current model trends hold, we could get considerably cooler sometime next weekend with a better chance for some precipitation.