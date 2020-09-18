A warm weekend with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Weather

Another day with periods of smoke and haze. A better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. There is a 10% chance for isolated showers over the higher terrain west of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with periods of smoke overnight. Morning low Saturday will fall into the low and mid-50s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm for the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid and upper-80s and a few low-90s across the plains. Both days will hold about a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain… with a few drifting out across the I-25 corridor. Rain chances ramping up to 40 to 50% by Tuesday with cooler temperatures for the midweek.