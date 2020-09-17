Smoky skies and poor air quality

Weather

A smoky and hazy day across southern Colorado with warm and above average temperatures.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper-80s between 3 PM AND 4 PM.

TONIGHT: Smoky conditions will linger overnight into Friday morning. Air quality in southern Colorado will suffer as a result. Morning lows will drop into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: We will undergo a pattern change heading through the weekend… with winds coming out of the southwest versus the northeast. This should help to mitigate the amount of smoke across southern Colorado. Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will also climb Sunday and Monday coming along with slightly cooler temperatures.