A sizzling summer heatwave

Weather

Mainly sunny and very hot temperatures over the next few days.

TODAY: We'll see sunny skies with just a few afternoon clouds late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Colorado Springs and the low-100s in Pueblo. There is a Red Flag Warning posted for areas west of the Springs starting at Noon through 9 PM tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear overnight and morning starts will be very mild Thursday morning. Overnight lows fall into the low and mid-60s across the region. Winds will be light overnight.

EXTENDED: The heatwave continues through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Very little chance for any wetting rains to provide afternoon relief. Highs will remain in the mid-90s and low-100s across the region. A very small chance for afternoon thunderstorms will creep into the forecast on Saturday.