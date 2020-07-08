Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 7:28 am
Published 7:07 am

A sizzling summer heatwave

WED Highs 7-8-20

Mainly sunny and very hot temperatures over the next few days.

TODAY: We'll see sunny skies with just a few afternoon clouds late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Colorado Springs and the low-100s in Pueblo. There is a Red Flag Warning posted for areas west of the Springs starting at Noon through 9 PM tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear overnight and morning starts will be very mild Thursday morning. Overnight lows fall into the low and mid-60s across the region. Winds will be light overnight.

EXTENDED: The heatwave continues through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Very little chance for any wetting rains to provide afternoon relief. Highs will remain in the mid-90s and low-100s across the region. A very small chance for afternoon thunderstorms will creep into the forecast on Saturday.

Local Forecast / News / State Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply