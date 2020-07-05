Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – PM Storms Possible Again – 7/5/2020

Weather

Overview: Moisture associated with the early stages of the summer monsoon will keep isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms going across the area today. Much drier air should work over the state starting by Tuesday which will usher in a several-day stretch of hot, mostly dry conditions.

Today: We'll be mostly sunny this morning, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop again over and near the mountains this afternoon before spreading east across the I-25 corridor through this evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also develop over the southeastern plains this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s for the plains today with 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys prior to thunderstorms arriving; the air should cool significantly as the storms pass by. Thunderstorms today will not be as numerous as yesterday, but we still expect those that do develop will be capable of producing some nice downpours at times. Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible, mainly over the plains where wind gusts to near 60 mph are possible with the strongest cells.

Tonight: Any showers and thunderstorms will gradually end from west to east this evening. Partly cloudy through the night with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains; 40s to lower 50s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Thunderstorms will remain possible over parts of the area through Monday. Starting Tuesday it's still possible that some brief, weak showers could develop at times over and near the mountains, but the lower levels of the atmosphere will be quite dry so we wouldn't expect significant rainfall. Most areas should expect hot and dry conditions for the latter half of next week.