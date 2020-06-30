Sunny, warm and breezy Tuesday

Weather

Mainly sunny, warm and breezy for your Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine and cooler but average temperatures for this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and low-90s in and around Pueblo. Winds will be lighter this afternoon compared to Monday with SW winds 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will generally be clear overnight and morning lows will fall into the low-50 in the Pikes Peak region with morning lows in the mid and upper 50s near Pueblo.

EXTENDED: A relatively quiet weather pattern the next couple of days with very low chances for showers or thunderstorms through Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances begin to inch up as we head into the long holiday weekend. For the 4th of July, there's about a 20% to 30% chance for late afternoon and evening convection.