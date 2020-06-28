Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Toasty – 6/28/20

Weather

Overview: The air will dry out and heat up again through early next week. A weak cold front should take the edge off the heat by Wednesday, and although isolated thunderstorms are possible occasionally, we look to remain pretty dry for much of next week.

Today: Isolated, brief showers, perhaps accompanied by a little thunder are most likely over and near the mountains, but we don’t expect any severe weather today. Most areas will be breezy and warmer with high temperatures in the 90s to near 100 for the plains, 70s and 80s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Any evening showers and/or thunderstorms will end early this evening, then partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for most areas, but some of our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys may cool into the 40s.

Extended: Monday looks dry, breezy, and hot with fire weather conditions likely for at least the higher terrain to the southwest of Pueblo. Isolated thunderstorms may return to the mountains and immediately adjacent plains on Tuesday with the best chance for at least some brief rainfall over the Pikes Peak Region. The added cloud cover and spotty showers should help cool the air for some areas at times during the afternoon as compared to Monday, but we’ll still be toasty. The air should cool a bit Wednesday, but right now it seems unlikely we should expect significant rain anywhere. The air will begin to heat up again as we approach the end of the week with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely by Friday and Saturday.