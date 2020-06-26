Possible severe storms Friday afternoon and evening

Weather

Be weather aware Friday afternoon and evening with scattered severe storms possible across southern Colorado.

TODAY: Sunshine early today with clouds building into the afternoon and evening and an increasing chance for scattered severe thunderstorms. The main threat will be for damaging wind and hail up to the size of a quarter. High temperatures today will be cooler with highs in the low-80s around Colorado Springs and the upper 80s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Strong storms will continue to propagate eastward during the late evening hours before eventually moving into Kansas late Friday night. Storms will gradually come to an end and will see partial clearing overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday morning lows will fall to the mid-50s to the low-60s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: We're forecasting another round of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now the parameters are indicating isolated severe thunderstorms are possible and again these storms will move from the higher terrain to the eastern plains. Highs will gradually climb through the weekend and into early next week before cooler temperatures arrive midweek.