Isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternooon

Weather

We'll go from sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

TODAY: Warm and well above average coming up Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the Springs and the upper 90s and low 100s across the plains.

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms will begin to die off after 10 PM. Skies will partially clear heading towards sunrise on Friday morning. Morning starts Friday will be in the upper 50s to low-60s.

EXTENDED: Friday looks like it may be quite active during the late afternoon and evening hours. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon. The biggest threat will be strong gusty winds as well as small damaging hail. Highs Friday will be five to ten degrees cooler than today's highs. Quieter weather for the weekend with just isolated storm chances with temperatures starting to warm back up.