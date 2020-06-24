Convective Afternoon Thunderstorms Continue

Weather

Tonight: Currently scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing in the higher elevations and moving east. The severity of the storms tonight look relatively low, can't rule out the occasional rumble of thunder but the hail threat is minimal. Still keeping a close eye on some of our local burn scar areas as they are prone to flash flooding during brief heavy rain events. The precipitation will end from west to southeast after 8pm and turn mostly clear with temperatures to 52 degrees in Colorado Springs and 57 degrees in Pueblo.

Thursday: Similar to the past few days, mostly sunny skies to start the day with increasing clouds through the late morning and early afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures to 89 degrees in El Paso County and 94 degrees in Pueblo. Conditions more favorable for the development of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest concerns associated with the storms are large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. So make sure to stay weather aware.

Extended: The threat for afternoon thunderstorms will push into the weekend forecast with daily precipitation chances through Sunday. So again, if you're trying to go hiking or do some yard work, I'd recommend getting it done before noon.

